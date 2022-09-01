StoneAge, Inc. announces the acquisition of Terydon, Inc.

We are pleased to announce that on August 31, 2022, StoneAge, Inc. acquired Terydon, Inc.

Built around their proprietary wireless control via touch-screen tablets, Terydon’s “Smart Lunchbox Technology” promotes safety and enhanced productivity through fully automated, computerized, and remote-capable solutions.

“We are excited to bring Terydon into our family of companies,” said Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge, Inc. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the waterjetting industry and, like us, have been 100% committed to advancing the use of automation and robotics in high-pressure cleaning applications. Together, we will expand the development and adoption of robotic solutions in our industry and beyond.”

With over twenty years of experience developing, designing, and implementing high-pressure waterjetting cleaning and cutting solutions, Terydon has been a key player in the industrial cleaning industry. Their reliable and practical knowledge will complement StoneAge and help us drive our shared vision to advance the industrial cleaning industry through technology and data.

Terydon. “Our shared passion for technology and quality has made us industry leaders for decades. By joining forces, we will develop fully automated robotics systems that will continue to advance our industry. We are thrilled to be part of the StoneAge family of companies and look forward to what the future brings.”