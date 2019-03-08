Starcon honored by CURT with safety excellence award

Starcon recently earned a Construction Industry Safety Excellence Roundtable Award from the Construction Users Roundtable (CURT). Starcon, a Cianbro Co., was among contractors that worked more than 3 million hours per year.
