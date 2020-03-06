Slack & Co. recertified as ABC Accredited Quality Contractor

Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. was recently recertified as an Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC for another year.

Jim Slack, president of Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. with the company's Accredited Quality Contractor certificate.

"Associated Builders and Contractors recognizes Slack & Co. as an Accredited Quality Contractor for its dedication to corporate responsibility and contributions to the communities in which they work," said 2019 ABC National Chair Tony Rader, vice president of telecom at National Roofing Partners.

"As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality construction services, and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build," said Jim Slack, president of Slack & Co.

For more information, visit www.slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.