At the AGC Houston mid-year meeting in June, Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. received a Certificate of Commendation Excellent Safety Record for the company's 2018 zero incidence rate - 50,000 workhours and over. Slack & Co.'s workforce has experienced zero incidents since 2009.

Slack & Co.'s Safety Supervisor Claudia Rambaud, left, and HSE Director Terry Buza accept AGC Houston's Award for Safety Excellence.

