Slack & Co. named to ABC National's Top Performers List

Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. is ranked No. 73 on ABC National's 2019 Top Performers List. The list recognizes 150 ABC member contractors for their achievements in safety, quality, diversity, workforce development and project excellence ranked by man-hours worked.

"Slack & Co. is among the top performing Accredited Quality Contractors that have achieved world-class safety performance, demonstrated a commitment to their workers and the community, and are leading the way in the merit shop industry," said Michael Bellaman, ABC's CEO and national president.

As a result of Slack & Co.'s focus on continuing safety training, the company's workforce has not experienced a lost-time incident in five years. This performance has been recognized with safety awards from Associated General Contractors, Houston Contractors Association, ABC and American Subcontractors Association.

For more information, visit www. slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.