Slack & Co.'s elves were thrilled that their bike donations helped bring smiles to children's faces this Christmas.

Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. employees were all smiles about their contribution of 15 bicycles to Tellepsen's annual Bikes4Smiles program. Thanks to donations by Houston-area businesses for Bikes4Smiles, bicycles were given to 958 children this Christmas.

For more information, visit www.slackandco.com or call (713) 838-7300.