San Jacinto College's Maritime Program receives national award

San Jacinto College's Maritime Program was recently named the 2019 Bellwether Award recipient in Workforce Development. The accolade is awarded by the Community College Futures Assembly to the most innovative community college workforce program in the nation.

The program was selected from a competitive, nationally-reviewed field of hundreds of applicants, taking home the top honor in workforce development, awarded for public and/or private strategic alliances and partnerships that promote community and economic development by producing a workforce. The program is home to over 70 U.S. Coast Guard-approved courses and Texas' first and only associate degree in maritime transportation.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu/maritime or call (281) 998-6150.