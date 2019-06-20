San Jacinto College process technology team wins national title

The San Jacinto College process technology student team has done it again, capturing gold at the 2019 North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) Troubleshooting Competition for the third consecutive year.

The team beat out process technology teams from across the U.S. to gain the top spot in troubleshooting and resolving programs related to the petrochemical manufacturing environment. Students also got to meet with industry representatives at an Industry Networking Hour held prior to the finals competition.

The 2020 NAPTA Troubleshooting Competition will be held at San Jacinto College in April.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu or call (281) 998-6150.