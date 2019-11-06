San Jacinto College opens LyondellBasell CPET

San Jacinto College recently marked the grand opening of the new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) with more than 350 elected officials, industry partners, community members, faculty and staff.

San Jacinto College recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new CPET with LyondellBasell. Photo credit Melissa Trevizo, San Jacinto College.

Led by LyondellBasell's $5 million donation as the facility's naming rights partner, many of the region's industry leaders also donated funding and equipment, including Eaton, Emerson, Albemarle Foundation, BIC Magazine/BIC Recruiting, Dow, Evosite, Hunter Buildings, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, International Cooling Tower, Kuraray, Lubrizol, nVent Thermal Management, Olympus Corps. of the Americas, Shell Oil Co., Siemens Analytical Products & Solutions, Swagelok, and Donald Wiedemeyer - Valve World.

The new center, located at 7901 W. Fairmont Parkway, will provide unrivaled hands-on training in electrical, EHS, instrumentation and process technologies, as well as NDT.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu/cpet.