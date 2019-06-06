San Jacinto College named among top 10 U.S. community colleges

The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence recently named San Jacinto College one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation, out of more than 1,100 original contestants.

Launched in 2011, the $1 million Aspen Prize is awarded every two years to a community college achieving high marks in student learning, certificate and degree completion, employment and earnings for graduates, and access and success for minority and low-income students.

"San Jacinto College offers strong workforce programs that are directly aligned to employer needs and job opportunities in the region - especially in healthcare, maritime and petrochemical industries," said Joshua Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute's College Excellence Program.

For more information, visit www.sanjac.edu or call (281) 998-6150.