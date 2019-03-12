San Jacinto College honors Dow Chemical for donation

San Jacinto College recently held a luncheon to honor Dow Chemical for its $250,000 donation toward the upcoming Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology. Dow's investment will ensure training and education curriculum in the center will align with the needs of petrochemical manufacturing employers. The center will open in 2019 as the largest petrochemical training facility along the Texas Gulf Coast.

San Jacinto College is a primary source for new-hire operators at Dow's Deer Par, Texas site. As an industry partner and member of the college's Petrochemical Advisory Council, Dow Deer Park has hired 25 San Jacinto College graduates within the past four years, 23% of the site's new-hire operators. Dow has also established an apprenticeship program at San Jacinto College, which has resulted in the hiring of process operators and instrument technicians as they complete the program.

