San Jac process tech team wins NAPTA Troubleshooting Competition

The San Jacinto College process technology student team has done it again, capturing gold at the 2018 North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) Troubleshooting Competition for the second consecutive year.

Luis Martinez, Jose Cavazos and Robert Cantu beat out 10 process technology teams from across the U.S. to get to the top spot in troubleshooting and resolving programs related to the petrochemical manufacturing environment. The team was tasked with troubleshooting a variety of energy industry-related scenarios using computer-based simulation and virtual plant environment software.

Leading up to the event, they spent months training and preparing under the direction of San Jacinto College process technology faculty, with additional support from the college's Corporate Training for Process Technology and Instrumentation.

× Expand The winning team of the 2018 North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) Troubleshooting competition takes home the gold. From left are Kenneth Jackson, San Jacinto College process technology instructor; Rodd Russell, competition judge with Valero; and students Luis Martinez, Jose Cavazos and Robert Cantu.

For more information, visit www. sanjac.edu/career/process-technology.