SAIA extends effective date for A92 Suite of Standards

The effective date for the new ANSI/SAIA A92 Suite of Standards — originally scheduled for December 2019 — has been changed to March 1, 2020. Members of the ASC A92 Main Committee voted on and approved this extension during their annual meeting Oct. 30.

The complete suite of standards includes:

ANSI/SAIA A92.20 — 2018: Design, Calculations, Safety Requirements, and Test Methods for Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs)

ANSI/SAIA A92.22 — 2018: Safe Use of Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs)

ANSI/SAIA A92.24 — 2018: Training Requirements for the Use, Operation, Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance of Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs) A decision by the ANSI Board of Standards Review (BSR) regarding appeals submitted on ANSI/SAIA A92.20 and A92.22 resulted in a limited revision on language that violated the ANSI Commercial Terms Policy. These limited revisions were balloted and approved by the ASC A92 Main Committee and are currently out for public comment until Nov. 10.

Information on the call for public comments can be found at ANSI Standards Action. Comments on the limited revisions should be submitted to deanna@saiaonline.org (with optional copy to psa@ansi.org).

Following the close of the public comment period, the ASC A92 Main Committee will go through a 30-day recirculation ballot and a 30-day appeals period before submitting the final proposal to ANSI. Once the ANSI BSR has received the final submittal, the appellants will have an additional 15 days to submit an appeal to the ANSI BSR.

The Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA), which serves as the secretariat for the ASC A92 Committee, and the A92 Chairmen will continue working with both appellants during this process. Actions being taken in an attempt to resolve the continued issues include forming a Commercial Terms Violation Ad hoc, providing more guidance on the ANSI Lack of Dominance Policy, instituting additional policies and procedures for the A92 sub-committees, adding three licenses agreements on the SAIA Manual of Responsibilities (MoR), and reporting on A92 Standards and MoRs financials.

For more information, visit www.saiaonline.org or call (816) 595-4860.