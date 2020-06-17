SafwayAtlantic by BrandSafway brings expertise to West Coast

SafwayAtlantic by BrandSafway is bringing its expertise to the West Coast.

"With offices in the Bay Area, greater Los Angeles area and Seattle, we're now able to offer the largest inventory of vertical access equipment -- available for purchase or rent -- on the West Coast," said Conal Molloy, president of SafwayAtlantic on the West Coast.

SafwayAtlantic by BrandSafway was created by bringing together two trusted names in the industry: Atlantic Hoisting & Scaffolding and BrandSafway. In 2018, SafwayAtlantic acquired Cabrillo Hoist, a leading provider of construction hoists and elevators in the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle markets. In 2019, SafwayAtlantic acquired the assets of Sheedy Hoist to add to its premium motorized capabilities on the West Coast.

Recent SafwayAtlantic West Coast wins include multimillion-dollar contracts for premier construction projects such as Seattle's Denny Center.

For more information, visit www.safwayatlantic.com or www.brandsafway.com.