Sabin Metal launches SCS Catalyst Systems for ammonia oxidation

Sabin Metal

Sabin Metal Corp. has launched its new line of SCS Catalyst Systems for the production of nitric acid and related chemicals. Nitric acid and its derivatives are the most commonly used fertilizer intermediates in the world.

The launch of SCS Catalyst Systems completes Sabin’s portfolio of products and services for the nitric acid industry, which already includes SRS (Sabin Recovery System) platinum recovery systems, cleaning services, and a wide range of metal recovery and refining services ranging from filters and sludges to metal refining from demolished plants.

SCS Catalyst Systems are highly customizable to adjust to the individual requirements and priorities of each client. Sabin’s team of industry experts works with customers to continuously improve plant performance.

