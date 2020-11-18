RPS debuts CrudeLife™ e-commerce site

WOLFFORTH, Texas -- RPS Manufacturing Solutions has launched its CrudeLife™ e-commerce website for non-contracted customers. The site allows those whose professions mandate FR uniforms and other safety gear online access to place orders, all while supporting the crude lifestyle. CrudeFR™ items can be custom branded with a company logo and/or personalized with a name.
The new CrudeLife website features major upgrades including a customer dashboard where users can view their orders and tracking information. Other additions include a wish list where users can store favorite items, real-time shipping rates, a filter to sort items by price or category, an intuitive sizing tool to help find the perfect fit using users' unique measurements and live chat support.
For more information, visit www.mycrudelife.com or call (800) 288-8059.