RPS debuts CrudeLife™ e-commerce site

WOLFFORTH, Texas -- RPS Manufacturing Solutions has launched its CrudeLife™ e-commerce website for non-contracted customers. The site allows those whose professions mandate FR uniforms and other safety gear online access to place orders, all while supporting the crude lifestyle. CrudeFR™ items can be custom branded with a company logo and/or personalized with a name.

The new CrudeLife website features major upgrades including a customer dashboard where users can view their orders and tracking information. Other additions include a wish list where users can store favorite items, real-time shipping rates, a filter to sort items by price or category, an intuitive sizing tool to help find the perfect fit using users' unique measurements and live chat support.

× Expand RPS Manufacturing Solutions has launched its new CrudeLife™ e-commerce website.

For more information, visit www.mycrudelife.com or call (800) 288-8059.