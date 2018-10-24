Restoration complete on Infant of Prague Church

Layher has teamed up with Carolina Form and Scaffold Supply to perform restoration work on

The roof of Infant of Prague Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was supported with Layher shoring during restoration.

Infant of Prague Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Layher shoring was used to support the roof while the church’s wood buttress supports were replaced. The church remained operational throughout the restoration, with minimal disruption to worshipers. The shoring was erected in only two days with a crew of four people, and the entire project was completed over the course of six months.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.