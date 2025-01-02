Republic Services celebrates opening of California landfill gas-to-RNG plant

In a significant milestone for renewable energy, Republic Services, in partnership with Ameresco and Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), has opened California’s largest landfill gas-to-RNG plant at the Keller Canyon Landfill in Pittsburg, California.

This first-of-its-kind facility in the U.S. will convert landfill gas into clean RNG, reducing annual carbon emissions by 62k mt — the equivalent of removing 30,000 cars from the road. The plant supports California’s renewable energy and decarbonization goals, as well as Republic Services’ commitment to reuse 50% more of their biogas by 2030. Capable of delivering approximately 1 bcf of RNG annually into PG&E’s pipeline, the facility marks a major step forward in sustainable waste management and energy production.

