Republic Services 2017 Sustainability Report details achievements

Republic Services Inc. released its 2017 Sustainability Report, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing regular reporting on its sustainability initiatives and progress. The report details the company’s sustainability strategy and achievement of its time-bound goals set in 2014.

• Energy: Develop at least two landfill gas-to-energy projects per year through 2018. This goal was achieved in 2017.

• Recycled commodities: Add an additional 150,000 tons or more per year of recycling capacity through 2018. This goal was achieved in 2017.

• Fleet: Reduce absolute fleet emissions by 3 percent from direct operational impacts (Scope 1 emissions) through 2018. This goal was achieved in 2017.

• Safety: Reduce OSHA recordable rates by 7 percent year-over-year. This goal is on track.

For more information or to download the latest sustainability reports, visit www.RepublicServices.com/ Sustainability.