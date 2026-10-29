Reel Power Marine & Energy, a provider of advanced marine and energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement naming HEMCO as the exclusive distributor of its Marine Terminal Reels (MTR) throughout North America, covering the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Under the agreement, HEMCO will extend MTR’s reach into the region’s marine terminal hubs through integration and distribution support, while Reel Power continues to provide direct technical support and engineering expertise to customers. The partnership pairs two U.S.-based companies, strengthening the domestic industrial base and supply chain behind bulk-liquid marine terminal infrastructure across North America.

The agreement takes effect immediately, with HEMCO now serving as the exclusive point of contact for MTR sales and quoting across all three countries. Customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will work with HEMCO from first inquiry through quotation, while Reel Power engineers remain available to support system design, application questions, and technical service.

HEMCO has been a pioneer in the safe access and terminal loading industry. Through its focus on safety and efficiency, HEMCO has helped shape bulk-liquid loading operations with engineered access gangways, safety cages, loading racks, fall protection, and loading systems. MTR, which Reel Power designed as a safer, more reliable alternative to conventional marine loading arms, virtually eliminates spill and fire risk and delivers 80% less downtime and 83% lower repair costs, with half the lead time. Together, the two companies offer terminal operators a more complete, integrated approach to loading infrastructure.

Expand Reel Power Marine & Energy names HEMCO exclusive North American distributor for Marine Terminal Reels Pictured (left to right): Jeff Girard (President, HEMCO), Curtis Bollinger (CEO, HEMCO), Michael Spence (SVP, Reel Power Marine & Energy), and Guillermo Calderon (Director, Reel Power Marine & Energy).

“This partnership brings together two leading U.S. manufacturers to deliver marine terminal technology to ports across North America. HEMCO’s industry relationships and platform solutions give our customers a complete, integrated offering,” ,said Michael Spence, SVP, Reel Power Marine & Energy.

“Since 1956, HEMCO has helped customers move people and products safely and efficiently. Companies loading tank trucks, railcars, ships, and barges rely on our access and loading systems. Representing Reel Power’s Marine Terminal Reels across the United States, Canada, and Mexico is a natural extension of that work, and we look forward to bringing this technology to terminal operators throughout the region,” said Jeff Girard, President, HEMCO.

With both companies located in Houston, Texas, HEMCO and Reel Power are well positioned to work closely with customers from early-stage project development through delivery and ongoing service.

For MTR sales and quotation inquiries in North America, contact HEMCO at www.hemcoind.com. For product information, visit www.reelpowerme.com/marine-terminal-reel.