Recommended practices for the use of industrial vacuum equipment

WaterJet Technology Association’s (WJTA’s) widely used operational and safety reference, is available now. The recommended practices include information for liquid vacuum trucks, liquid ring trucks, sewer cleaner combo machines, hydro or pneumatic excavators, and air movers. WJTA’s Vacuum Equipment Safety Committee, comprised of contractors, manufacturers, educators, researchers, consultants, and plant and asset owners, worked for several months reviewing and updating the previous edition. Updates to standards and safety references were taken into account, as well as plant and facility site requirements and current contractor best practices.The updated manual includes a new section on pneumatic/air excavation and extensive best practice procedures for loading and off-loading flammables and combustibles. Grounding and bonding practices have also been significantly updated with more detailed recommendations

Other updates include requirements for personal protective equipment (PPE), loading oxidizers, hydro-excavation wands, trench safety, safety with emissions control devices, barricading and vacuum hose routing, and cargo temperature hazards.This new edition demonstrates the association’s dedication to promoting safety in the industry by publishing safe operating guidelines, distributing safety information, and fostering communication in the industry.Copies of the new edition are available for purchase online (www.wjta.org) or by calling (314)241-1445.