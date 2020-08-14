Pure Safety Group introduces Guardian Retractable HLL

Pure Safety Group recently introduced the Guardian Retractable HLL (horizontal lifeline). During a fall, the Retractable HLL deploys an extending metal energy absorber designed to reduce peak loads to anchorage structures.

Guardian Retractable HLL

The new Retractable HLL can also be used as part of a fall restraint system, preventing the worker from reaching the leading edge of a fall hazard. The main component of the HLL is a 60-foot galvanized cable horizontal lifeline, which is extremely durable yet portable and designed for temporary use. When it is involved in a fall, its energy absorber clearly indicates that to the user.

Quick and easy to install, the HLL can accommodate two workers at a time, at a weight of 130-310 pounds per worker. The Guardian Retractable HLL meets OSHA standards 1910 and 1926 Subpart M.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.