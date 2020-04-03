Pure Safety Group continues global expansion

Pure Safety Group (PSG) is expanding the availability of its products across three brands into additional global markets.

Checkmate®, known throughout Europe as a leader in fall protection product innovation for more than four decades, is now, as part of the PSG family, making many of its products available in the U.S. for the first time. The products include the Xplorer harness, ATOMXtreme personal Self-Retracting Lifeline (SRL), FABX series of SRLs, and several rescue and retrieval products, including the TR3 tripod. In Canada, PSG has released 19 CSA-compliant Checkmate SRLs, with several more to be made available in 2020. In Europe, Guardian® and Stronghold® products will now be available, with new product lines launching in the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Holland, Sweden and Denmark.

Making PSG products available throughout the world is now an essential part of the company's evolved brand strategy for Guardian, Checkmate and Stronghold that aligns with end-users' unique needs, environments and industry segments. This strategy allows the company to focus on innovation and accommodating future growth within a strategic hierarchy of brands aligned under PSG.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.