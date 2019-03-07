PSG unveils experiential learning program at new facility

Pure Safety's new 33,000-square-foot facility in Houston is its corporate headquarters and global training facility.

Pure Safety Group (PSG) recently opened the doors to its 33,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and global training facility, home to the U.S. PSG leadership team. The training facility, the largest dedicated to height safety in the industry, features the new PSG training program, the most current curriculum in the industry that includes simulations on 12 structures in a 22,000-square-foot indoor environment for hands-on, real-time application of classroom learning. The training incorporates OSHA and ANSI standards information, which is aligned with PSG's recent commitment to 100-percent compliance with ANSI voluntary standards in the manufacture of its products. Students graduate from the program as certified competent persons for jobsite inspections and authorizations of fall safety equipment.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.