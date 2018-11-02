Protect-O-Burn hosts product demo in Baton Rouge

Protect-O-Burn North America LLC recently held an event at the Carrol L. Herring Fire & Emergency Training Institute to execute research and development of its Self Expanding Fire Fighting Foam (SEFFF) utilizing environmentally friendly fluorine- free foam concentrate.

Protect-O-Burn recently showcased its Self Expanding Fire Fighting Foam system at a production demonstration in Baton Rogue, Louisiana.

The company’s fire protection engineering team presented attendees with a technical overview of the product’s proprietary technology, which does not require a connection to a water supply, firewater pumps or foam proportioning equipment, providing capital and operational cost savings for a client’s facility.

In addition, attendees witnessed the first large-scale fire test utilizing SEFFF on a 40-foot-diameter tank. The collected data will be used to fine-tune the current design basis for the environmentally friendly foam.

