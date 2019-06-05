PPG unveils paint partnership with Raiders

PPG has reached a multiyear corporate marketing agreement with the current Oakland Raiders. The agreement will make PPG paint brands the official paint of the Raiders. Financial details and terms were not disclosed.

"PPG is excited to grow our relationship with the Raiders organization and their loyal fan base, which includes a number of do-it-yourself consumers and paint professionals," said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president, corporate and government affairs. "PPG's paints and coatings will help provide an exceptional experience for countless fans and will beautify the Raiders stadium for years to come."

In conjunction with the marketing agreement, protective and decorative coatings from PPG's industrial, refinish, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses will be featured in the new state-of-the-art Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, expected to be completed in 2020.

For more information, visit www. ppg.com or call (412) 434-3046.