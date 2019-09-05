PPG to supply coatings, technical services to U.S. Navy MSC

PPG has been awarded a five-year, $78 million contract by the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC) to provide coatings, solvents and technical services to MSC's fleet of approximately 125 ships.

PPG has been awarded a five-year, $78 million contract by the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC) to provide coatings, solvents and technical services to MSC's fleet of approximately 125 ships. PPG's global supply and service network will ensure the availability and delivery of a range of coatings and services to MSC drydocking facilities around the world. Products will include:

PPG PSX TM brand of polysiloxane coatings, which offer excellent durability and aesthetics for exposed steel surfaces.

PPG AMERCOAT TM 240 epoxy coatings for external surfaces and tanks, combining strong adhesion with resistance to chemically polluted water.

PPG SIGMAGLIDETM biocide-free fouling release coatings, a system that enhances hull smoothness to increase fuel economy for ships.

