PPG to invest $1.7 million in Kunshan, China, coatings manufacturing facility

PPG recently unveiled a $1.7 million investment in a new dispense cell at its Kunshan, China, coatings manufacturing facility. The new cell will increase production flexibility and productivity at the site, while also delivering significant cost savings, shortened delivery cycles and reduced emissions.

"Our Kunshan facility is tasked with locally supplying our protective and marine coatings customers in China. This investment will deliver rapid response supply tailored to our protective customers' needs in China," said Mike Horton, vice president, protective and marine coatings, Asia Pacific. "The dispense cell will produce the required quantity and quality of protective coatings product in a matter of minutes in an enclosed process that maximizes environmental performance."

For more information, visit www.ppg.com or call +86 22 6620 6102.