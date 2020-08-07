PPG receives two awards for IT innovation

PPG has received the FutureEdge 50 and CIO 100 awards from IDG's CIO magazine.

PPG earned the FutureEdge 50 award for its PPG ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT™ (AIM™) system, which was introduced in the U.S. and Canada last year. Created for PPG's protective and marine coatings (PMC) business, the software-based program uses PPGdeveloped proprietary algorithms to help facility owners, managers and engineers schedule, budget and optimize corrosion protection of metal assets.

"The FutureEdge 50 award highlights PPG's commitment to using information technology to help customers maximize their coatings investments," said Scott Doering, PPG director of sales, PMC, U.S. "While some companies offer corrosion audit programs that help customers actively manage assets, the PPG AIM system is the first that we know of to feature dynamic budgeting and scheduling capabilities."

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com/aim or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].