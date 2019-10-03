PPG coatings protect KENNYWOOD Park's new roller coaster, cars

The Steel Curtain roller coaster in the new STEELERS® Country section of Pittsburgh's historic KENNYWOOD® Park features PPG coatings that include one in a Steelers Yellow color, which PPG custom-formulated specifically for the project.

The coaster track, structure and cars are finished with coatings from four PPG protective and marine and commercial vehicle product lines:

PPG AMERCOAT ® primer and coatings for the black metal track.

primer and coatings for the black metal track. PPG SIGMADUR TM coatings for the Steelers Yellow structure and walkway.

coatings for the Steelers Yellow structure and walkway. PPG PSX TM 700 coatings for the mechanical, electrical and coaster-car chassis components.

700 coatings for the mechanical, electrical and coaster-car chassis components. PPG DELFLEET® FBC base coating, which gives the coaster cars a high-quality automotive finish.

