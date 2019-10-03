PPG coatings protect KENNYWOOD Park's new roller coaster, cars

The Steel Curtain roller coaster in the new STEELERS® Country section of Pittsburgh's historic KENNYWOOD® Park features PPG coatings that include one in a Steelers Yellow color, which PPG custom-formulated specifically for the project.
The Steel Curtain roller coaster in the new STEELERS® Country section of Pittsburgh's historic KENNYWOOD® Park features PPG coatings that include one in a Steelers Yellow color, which PPG custom-formulated specifically for the project.
The coaster track, structure and cars are finished with coatings from four PPG protective and marine and commercial vehicle product lines:
- PPG AMERCOAT® primer and coatings for the black metal track.
- PPG SIGMADURTM coatings for the Steelers Yellow structure and walkway.
- PPG PSXTM 700 coatings for the mechanical, electrical and coaster-car chassis components.
- PPG DELFLEET® FBC base coating, which gives the coaster cars a high-quality automotive finish.
