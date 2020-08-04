Phenix Construction has joined ABC Houston

Phenix Construction Technologies has joined an ABC Houston committee that recognizes outstanding projects in the commercial and industrial construction industry.

Daniel Dupuy, director North & South American Division, Phenix Construction, is now serving on the Excellence In Construction Committee.

This committee, the Excellence in Construction Awards event, was established in 2000, recognizing outstanding projects in the commercial and industrial construction industry. Members in good standing have the opportunity to submit completed projects into the formal competition. Top scoring projects will be showcased at an evening program.

In addition, winners are also given local and national media attention in the form of press releases, including features dedicated to the awards program in ABC’s Build Houston Magazine. Winners at the local level are eligible, and encouraged, to participate in the ABC National Awards competition in March 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

ABC Houston members traditionally do well at the National Competition. At the last national convention, Houston members took home 9 National Awards.