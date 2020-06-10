Phenix Construction Technologies to sponsor and co-host at the virtual MBCEA conference

Phenix Construction Technologies is co-hosting a presentation for MBCEA on Tuesday June 16th and the topic will be “Technology in Metal Building Construction.”

The MBCEA (Metal Building Contractors & Erectors Association) will air its presentation at Noon Central/1 p.m. Eastern.

Phenix will present an open-discussion format specifically focusing on how TEKLA uses detailing and 3D Modeling in the industry. The technology saves countless hours in production and installation by avoiding costly errors in design and detailing by using the latest technologies.

Phenix will be accompanied by fellow MBCEA Members Northwest Construction Services, Inc. and Thomas Phoenix International. Each will discuss how new technologies are assisting them in delivering higher quality projects to the various construction markets they serve.

The MBCEA virtual conference is free to attend and any presentations or meetings missed are recorded and available on demand.

Phenix Construction Technologies is a member of the MBCEA, which is a trade association that was organized in 1968 to provide programs and services to the contractor and erector segments of the metal building industry. The association proudly boasts membership from virtually every aspect of the industry. The MBCEA is a membership-driven association, promoting the professionalism of its contractor and erector members.

Phenix Construction Technologies as has executed more than 3,000 steel structures/buildings in 12 years in over 22 countries. It is a 12-year-old division of M&B Group, a construction firm with more than 70 years global experience.

Go to MBCEA.org and click on “Register for the Virtual Conference.” https://www.mbcea.org/event/51st-annual-mbcea-conference/. The conference platform will be through the Whova app. https://whova.com/portal/registration/mbcea_202005/.

For more information, contact Daniel Dupuy, Director North & South American Division with Phenix Construction Technologies by calling 832-258-1415 or emailing daniel@mbphenix.com.