Petroleum Service Corp. helps feed Houston-area families in need

Petroleum Service Corp.'s (PSC's) Pasadena office staff recently hosted a canned food drive to benefit the Houston Food Bank. They collected 2,064.5 pounds of canned goods, filling up 54 boxes.

A few different events were held to boost employee contributions, including a "Can Your Boss' Office" contest and weekly popcorn sales.

The Houston Food Bank supports 18 Southeast Texas counties and is America's largest food bank center and a member of Feeding America. The Houston Food Bank distributes 83 million meals through its network of 600 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other hunger relief charities in southeast Texas, feeding 800,000 individuals each year.

Human Resources Assistants Carrie Worthan and Payton Hull box up some of the canned food items donated by Petroleum Service Corp. employees during the company's recent food drive.

For more information, visit www. petroleumservice.com or call (281) 991-3500.