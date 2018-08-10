Performance Contracting receives prestigious international award

Dale Carnegie has awarded its most prestigious international recognition to Kansas City's Performance Contracting Group (PCG). The Leadership Award recognizes organizations that focus on developing their human resources in innovative, thoughtful and creative ways.

PCG President and CEO Bill Massey said, "I am honored to receive the award on behalf of the entire leadership team of the company. This award is evidence from Dale Carnegie that our People initiative is working."

The Dale Carnegie Leadership Award, established in 1985, recognizes companies that place a special emphasis on innovative human resources practices in order to reach business objectives.

Performance Contracting Inc.'s Bill Massey, left, accepts the Leadership Award. This award is Dale Carnegie's most prestigious international recognition.

For more information, visit www. pcg.com or call (800) 255-6886.