Performance Contracting Inc. opens Louisiana office

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) recently opened its newest office in Sulphur, Louisiana. Joining more than 40 PCI offices across the country, PCI's Sulphur operation is eager to serve the petrochemical and energy markets from Southeast Texas across Louisiana.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for PCI, and we're excited to expand our industrial service offerings in the Gulf region," said PCI Operations Manager John Kolessar. "We are a one-stop shop for all soft crafts."

Services available through the new office include scaffolding, insulation, painting/ coatings, industrial cleaning, hydroexcavation, fireproofing, abatement services, heat tracing, and plant maintenance and turnaround services. The office is located at 265 N. Post Oak Road.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com or call (337) 533-8437.