PCL Industrial engineers participate in Chevron Houston Marathon

PCL Industrial Construction Co. field engineers Chris and Stephen Reinke proudly represented the company at the recent Chevron Houston Marathon.

The Chevron Houston Marathon is the largest single-day sporting event in Houston. Since its inception, the Run for a Reason Program has raised $27 million while bringing awareness to numerous meaningful causes and allows participants to select from 65 charity partners to support. Stephen completed his 26-mile race in 3:28:39. Chris completed his 26-mile race in 4:18:57. PCL is proud to show support at the Chevron Houston Marathon.

Chris was hired through PCL's Student Days Program. Student Days is a two-day program giving college students from various schools the opportunity to meet and collaborate with PCL management and colleagues, while learning about the PCL culture and construction industry. Stephen was hired through PCL's Internship Program. PCL also offers internship opportunities on construction jobsites to provide real-life experience on a PCL project site.

For more information, visit www.pclhouston.com or call (281) 249-8001.