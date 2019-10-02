PCL wins Above and Beyond, W.O.W. Award

De'Ann Gill, Dir. of Recruiting, PCL Industrial Construction

Through programs like PCL Certified Craft and Frontline Supervisory Training, PCL stands out in the industry. PCL is proud of Director of Recruiting De'Ann Gill, SHRM-SCP and SPHR certified, for receiving the Above and Beyond Award and the W.O.W.-Women of Workforce Award.

De’Ann serves on the Construction Careers Youth Committee (CCYC), Industrial Training Committee (ITC) and Industrial Contractors Committee (ICC) at CMEF.

De’Ann has been chair of Craft Resources Group (CRG) since 1999 and serves on multiple committees with PetrochemWorks.

Additionally, De’Ann is on the Industry Advisory Board for Deer Park ISD and Pasadena ISD and a board member with the Human Resources Construction Council (HRCC). PCL understands investing in training for craft and presenting opportunities for career growth is imperative to retain “the best of the best”.