PCL Industrial Construction Co. earns industry awards

PCL Industrial Construction Co. won the Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation's (CMEF) 2019 Workforce Development Industry Impact Award in September.

De'Ann Gill, Dir. of Recruiting, PCL Industrial Construction Co.

Through programs like PCL Certified Craft and Frontline Supervisor Training, PCL stands out in the industry.

PCL is proud of Director of Recruiting De'Ann Gill, SHRM-SCP and SPHR certified, for receiving the Above and Beyond Award and the W.O.W.-Women of Workforce Award.

She serves on the Construction Careers Youth Committee, Industrial Training Committee and Industrial Contractors Committee at CMEF.

Gill has been chair of Craft Resources Group since 1999 and serves on multiple committees with PetrochemWorks. Additionally, De’Ann is on the Industry Advisory Board for Deer Park ISD and Pasadena ISD and a board member with the Human Resources Construction Council.

PCL understands investing in training for craft and presenting opportunities for career growth is imperative to retain “the best of the best”.