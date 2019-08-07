PCI receives SCA Award for Excellence in Safety

PCI General Manager Ernie Martinez, center, receives the Award for Excellence in Safety at the SCA's Spring General Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) recently honored Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) with its Award for Excellence in Safety at its Spring General Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The award, along with the Significant Safety Achievement and Improvement in Safety awards, are given annually for enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention. This year, 30 awards were given for exceptional safety practices.

For more information, visit www.shipbuilders.org or call (202) 737-3234.