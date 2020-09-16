PCI earns recognition from Louisiana Senate

Performance Contract-ing Inc. (PCI) was recently recognized by the Louisiana State Senate for stepping up to help graduating high school seniors enjoy a memorable graduation ceremony.

Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields and Central South Carpenters’ Executive Secretary-Treasurer Jason Engels asked PCI to provide the manpower to build a stage in the parking lot of the Louisiana Leadership Institute for a recent graduation ceremony. The outdoor venue was created in order to give students a ceremony despite limitations from COVID-19.

As a token of thanks, the Louisiana State Senate issued a proclamation recognizing PCI’s dedication to the community.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com or call (800) 255-6886.