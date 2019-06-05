PCI awarded for outstanding safety performance

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) was recently named a 2018 Platinum Winner of the National Insulation Association's (NIA's) Theodore H. Brodie Distinguished Safety Award. This award recognizes PCI for its safety programs and continued commitment to creating a safe work environment.

× Expand Performance Contracting Inc. Corporate Safety Manager Mike Hill, left, and PCI Senior Vice President of Operations Tom Gallagher stand with the National Insulation Association's Theodore H. Brodie Distinguished Safety Award.

The Theodore H. Brodie Distinguished Safety Award is NIA's highest industry honor and the only national award for outstanding safety performance in the mechanical insulation industry.

For more information, visit www. performancecontracting.com or call (800) 255-6886.