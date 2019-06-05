PCI awarded for outstanding safety performance

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) was recently named a 2018 Platinum Winner of the National Insulation Association's (NIA's) Theodore H. Brodie Distinguished Safety Award. This award recognizes PCI for its safety programs and continued commitment to creating a safe work environment.

The Theodore H. Brodie Distinguished Safety Award is NIA's highest industry honor and the only national award for outstanding safety performance in the mechanical insulation industry.

For more information, visit www. performancecontracting.com or call (800) 255-6886.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting