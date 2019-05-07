ParFab Companies opens new office in Geismar, Louisiana

ParFab Companies has expanded to open a new office in Geismar, Louisiana. It lies south of Prairieville and west of Gonzales in Ascension Parish. The new location will be the company's fourth office and is located at 6277 Industrial Drive.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Geismar office. It demonstrates our commitment to growth and expansion to better serve our clients," said ParFab Companies CEO Laurence Anderson. "At ParFab, we believe that successfully providing full-service solutions for our clients requires more than just knowledge, but a commitment and focus on our customers. Our dedication to excellence, combined with our mission to deliver outstanding service, has established us as a leading provider in the chemical processing and petroleum refining sectors."

For more information or to get in contact with a ParFab representative in your region, email ahaggard@parfabusa.com or call (918) 543-4179.