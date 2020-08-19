ParFab announces expansion of Global Reach with new Canadian offices

ParFab Companies, a provider of turnkey construction, specialty welding, fabrication and turnaround services for the refining, petrochemical, syngas and power industries, announced today that it is expanding its operation in North American with the opening of an office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This new venture will provide support and growth into the Canadian region to better serve its customer’s needs.

Mark Fox, PMPSr. Vice President of Canadaian Operations

ParFab brought on Mark Fox, PMP as its Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations to lead the new expansion efforts. Based in Calgary, Mr. Fox brings a wealth of experience in project management and business development, having served as Vice President, Operations with an industrial maintenance, construction and fabrication company based in Western Canada as well as Vice President Business Development and Strategic Account Management. “We are very excited to welcome Mark, he is a great addition to the team and we look forward to supporting him as he works with new and existing customers and leads the continued growth of our important Canadian endeavors.” says Frank Wolfe, Chief Operations Officer of ParFab.

“The introduction of ParFab to Canadian heavy industries is due to a rise in projects for the refining, syngas and petrochemical sectors,” said Mark Fox. “We believe that our expertise in reformer relocation, erection and revamps as well as radiant and convection retubes, our experienced craftsmen, combined with our exceptional quality, safety culture and efficient solutions will bring an exciting new array of capabilities to the Canadian market, providing a single-source turnkey provider. This is a model that ParFab has consistently proven successful both in the U.S. and internationally.

”This new Calgary office is ParFab’s fourth regional office, with locations existing in Geismar, Louisiana; Baytown and Beaumont, Texas and Inola, Oklahoma, furthering its commitment to serving its customers from coast to coast in providing localized support to it’s growing need for dependable partnerships.

“Opening the Calgary location in the energy epicenter of Canada — is the best place to broaden our footprint and further demonstrate our commitment to provide world-class craftsmanship and fabrication and in turn better serve our clients,” Wolfe added.