ParFab accelerates growth with opening of new office in the heart of Louisiana

ParFab Companies, is very proud and excited to announce it has expanded to open a new office in Geismar, Louisiana. It lies south of Prairieville and west of Gonzales in the Ascension Parish. The new location will be the company’s fourth office and is located at 6277 Industrial Drive.

To celebrate the opening of this new, strategic location, ParFab will be hosting an ‘Open House’ event this Spring for their customers, employees and industry partners to thank them for their support.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Geismar office. It demonstrates our commitment to growth and expansion to better serve our clients,” commented Laurence Anderson, CEO. “At ParFab, we believe that successfully providing full service solutions for our clients requires more than just knowledge, but a commitment and focus on our customers. Our dedication to excellence, combined with our mission to deliver outstanding service, has established us as a leading provider in the chemical processing and petroleum refining sectors.”, Anderson added.

For more information or to get in contact with a ParFab representative in your region, contact ahaggard@ParFabusa.com