PALA Interstate invests $1.9M in new fabrication shop in Louisiana

PALA Interstate is investing $1.9 million to build a new paint and blasting shop and expand operations at its Livingston Parish ASME facility, strengthening its construction services and heavy fabrication business.

The project is expected to create 14 new direct jobs while retaining 35 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates it will generate an additional 26 indirect jobs, bringing the total potential impact to 75 jobs in the Capital Region.

As part of the expansion, the company will purchase new equipment for its 70,000-squarefoot fabrication facility, including an additional plate and angle roller. The new 6,000-squarefoot paint and blasting shop will be located on the company’s 37-acre property at 30875 Strawberry Lane.

Permitting is underway, with construction anticipated to begin in late summer and completion targeted for the first half of 2026. To secure the project in Livingston Parish, LED offered a competitive incentive package, including workforce development support through LED FastStart. PALA Interstate is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.

