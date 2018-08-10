PALA hosts walk-through, demonstrations at new La. fab shop

PALA-Interstate LLC recently held an NCCER training session and facility walk-through for local Springfield High School students, clients and community partners at its new fabrication shop in Hammond. Training included discussion of welding and fabrication methods, 3-D modeling and engineering, safety and quality standards, and a construction equipment demonstration.

PALA's new Hammond location features approximately 60,000 square feet under roof, over 15 acres of laydown/ assembly area and 10,000 square feet of segregated alloy shop. PALA's fabrication facilities total 84,000 square feet under roof and 17 acres of laydown in both Hammond and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For more information, visit www. palagroup.com or call (225) 272-5194.