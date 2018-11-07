PacTec receives 2018 small business of the year award

PacTec Inc. was recently recognized by URS|CH2M Oak Ridge (UCOR) as the 2018 Small Business of the Year for the second time in the award program’s history. UCOR, as the DOE’s Accelerated Cleanup Contractor for the Oak Ridge Reservation, recognizes subcontractor partners that play an integral part of the success of the DOE.

UCOR is responsible for cleaning up East Tennessee Technology Park, a former gaseous diffusion plant DOE is converting into a private sector industrial park.

Since 2008, PacTec engineers and research and development teams have worked with UCOR to custom design and manufacture packaging solutions to safely handle and dispose of demolition debris from the site.

For more information, visit www. pactecinc.com or call (877) 554-2544.