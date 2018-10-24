PacTec employees ‘Pack the Bag’ with school supplies

Employees of PacTec Inc. continued their annual charitable fundraising efforts for 2018 by holding a school supply drive for children in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana. Their goal was to “Pack the Bag,” filling one of PacTec’s cubic-yard waste packaging bags with items from localschool supply lists. Together, PacTec’s 120- plus Clinton-based employees reached their goal, collecting over $1,000 in supplies to donate to the East Feliciana School Board.

