NiSoft's e3 ePTW selected internationally

NiSoft's e3 ePTW (electronic permit to work) Software Solution was recently selected by a number of strategic international companies in multiple industries. CEO Doug Deardorf stated, "We are delighted to have been selected and now welcome these new customers to the NiSoft family. Our new customers represent refining, power generation, consumer products and industrial manufacturing facilities with site locations in the U.K., U.S., Western Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean."

Each company has unique applications for implementing the e3 ePTW system; however, common objectives include realizing efficiency gains and improvements in compliance.

