NiSoft awarded new global software implementation, upgrade projects

NiSoft was recently awarded several new software projects. These include implementations of NiSoft's (Eclipse3) e3 ePTW system and both upgrades from the Eclipse II system to the company's current e3 version, as well as provision of new application modules to existing customers. Projects will be underway for oil refining, power generation and steel production facilities in the Middle East, Europe and the U.S.

"We are pleased to see continued strong demand for our software applications," reported Doug Deardorf, NiSoft CEO. "This category of software is a helpful tool in enhancing safety compliance while streamlining operations."

